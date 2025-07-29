Brooklyn Park City Council floats idea of memorial for Melissa and Mark Hortman

About a month and a half after House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot at their home in Brooklyn Park in what Gov. Tim Walz called a politically motivated attack, city officials are now discussing the possibility of creating a memorial to honor them.

During a meeting on Monday night, city councilors discussed ideas of honoring the Hortmans, but ultimately said any memorial would need to include input from their family.

This comes after city staff heard from community members requesting ways to honor the family's legacy. In addition to serving in the Minnesota Senate, Melissa, as well as Mark, helped train dogs to be service animals for people in need. Mark was also co-captain of a pool league team in Coon Rapids.

Councilor Tony McGarvey suggested renaming the Community Activity Center in their honor, as it is one of the most visible locations in the city, but agreed with others on working with the Hortmans' next of kin to see what they would like to do.

In addition, councilors said more direction and feedback are needed before workshopping ideas with the family.

The man suspected of killing the Hortmans, Vance Boelter, faces charges at the state and federal levels. In Hennepin County, he is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder. He is also facing six charges in federal court, including stalking and murder.

Boelter is also accused of wounding Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in a separate shooting that same night. The FBI alleges he went to the homes of two other Minnesota lawmakers, located in Maple Grove and New Hope, in addition to the Hoffman and Hortman homes.