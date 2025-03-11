Authorities seize 10+ pounds of cartel drugs from Twin Cities home, charge alleged possessor

Special election will determine balance of power in Minnesota House, and more headlines

Special election will determine balance of power in Minnesota House, and more headlines

Special election will determine balance of power in Minnesota House, and more headlines

Authorities recovered more than 10 pounds of drugs from a Brooklyn Center home Thursday and subsequently charged a man who said he entered the United States illegally to sell the drugs for a Mexican cartel.

The 39-year-old man is charged with four counts of first-degree aggravated controlled substance crimes, according to court documents filed in Hennepin County.

A drug task force searched the home in the north metro suburb Thursday morning, detaining the 39-year-old on their way in.

During the search, authorities found more than 7 pounds of fentanyl, more than a pound of meth, about 2 pounds of cocaine and one-third of a pound of heroin, according to a criminal complaint.

In an interview with authorities, the man charged said he had been staying at the home for about a week after entering the U.S. illegally, the complaint states. He also allegedly admitted to having cartel ties and intending to sell the drugs.

Investigators said the man admitted to a 2013 narcotics trafficking conviction, as well as a previous deportation.

The man allegedly told police he would go back to Mexico and not return if he was released, prompting authorities to ask for an increased bail of $1.5 million. He remains in custody.

Last month in Hennepin County, there were 38 reported overdoses in a five-day stretch, two of them fatal. A county official told WCCO 95% of overdose deaths are caused by opioids laced with fentanyl. The county is partnering with community organizations and using federal dollars to fight the overdose crisis.