How Hennepin County is combating its recent overdose crisis

See how Hennepin County is fighting an uptick in suspected overdoses

After dozens of overdoses in just four days, Minnesota's biggest county is racing to reverse the troubling trend.

New data from the Health Department shows 84 Minnesotans died in January from suspected overdoses. That's seven more than last January.

The numbers of overdose deaths are down across the country, but that is not the case in Hennepin County.

"It is a health issue, it's a public health issue," Lolita Ulloa with the county said.

Hennepin County sent out an alert saying between Feb. 24 and 28 there were 38 reported overdoses — two were deadly.

Ulloa believes there are reasons why the numbers are so high here.

"One of them is we have a high rate of homelessness right now," Ulloa said.

Ulloa says communities of color are hit hardest. Native American women are 10 times more likely to overdose. African American and East African men are also impacted more than others when it comes to overdose deaths.

The county is hoping to collaborate with community groups already working to combat the crisis.

"We have to continue to lean into the fact that the opioid crisis has not gone away," John Tribbett with Avivo said.

Avivo is one group doing the work. Tribbett says from substance use disorder outpatient clinics and Avivo Billage, outreach workers are meeting people where they are at to get them the help they need, armed with Narcan to reverse the effects of an overdose.

"The reality is there might be a lot of people who are overdosing that we don't even know about anymore because of this. It's a miracle and it might be hiding the true scope of the problem that is happening in the community right now," Tribbett said.

Hennepin County received close to $70 million in federal money from lawsuits of pharmaceutical companies to contract with the right community groups to combat the crisis.

But the real battle begins at home.

"To not discuss this with your children is a huge mistake. They are hearing about it, it's on social media. There is recreational drug use at very young ages now," Ulloa said.

Ulloa says 95% of overdose deaths are caused by opioids laced with fentanyl.

Hennepin County is looking for additional community partners to help end this overdose crisis.