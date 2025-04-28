2 gatherings involving hundreds of cars broken up by Brooklyn Center police

Police officers broke up two large gatherings involving hundreds of cars in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Saturday night, according to officials.

Officers received a complaint around 9 p.m. of a disturbance involving more than 400 cars in a vacant Dollar Tree parking lot on the 5000 block of Earle Brown Drive.

Many of the motorists were engaging in reckless driving behavior and causing significant noise disturbances, police say.

Multiple agencies responded to help disperse the drivers and direct them to a nearby highway.

Around 10:30 p.m., police say officers found about 100 of the same vehicles at a park and ride lot on the 4400 block of 95th Avenue North. These vehicles were reportedly making loud noises by revving their engines.

Officials say local and state law enforcement officers at the park and ride lot worked to break up the gathering without incident.

No arrests were made.