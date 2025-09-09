At Bridging Minnesota, struggling families can receive furniture, household goods

A Minnesota nonprofit is helping struggling families furnish their homes.

Xcel Energy may be a public utility, but for three hours at Bridging Minnesota, they're providing a much different kind of service.

Kerry Klemm is among the dozens of Xcel employees that will build hundreds of dressers.

"People come up ready to roll up their sleeves and bring the enthusiasm and a lot of conversation and connections," Klemm said. "That really helps us put the customer at the center of what we're doing and think empathetically about what customers might be going through."

Bridging welcomes roughly 120 families every week to its warehouse. Manager Diana Dalsin says the organization needs enough donations to fill 15 truckloads every week to meet demand.

"If your living room is empty and you don't have upholstered furniture, lamp, coffee table or a place to do your homework, the rest and relaxation part of your day is necessary," said Dalsin. "Think of all the towels and rugs you might want in the bathroom. Think of your kitchen, yes a table and chairs but the cookware, the bakeware, the silverware, the pots and pans, the glassware. There's so much more that goes into that moment of eating a meal."

WCCO is teaming up with Xcel Energy for the company's "Day of Service." There are dozens of volunteer opportunities from Thursday through Saturday this week. You can sign up or learn about the ways you can help all year here.