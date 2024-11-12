Braver Angels helps Minnesotans navigate difficult political conversations

A group is trying to bridge the emotional political divide

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Emotions are still fresh from the election. It can make for some awkward situations.

One group that is truly trying to bridge the emotional divide by having some caring conversations.

After Nov. 5 there's celebration, and there's frustration, and it's more apparent than ever that, in America, opinions differ.

Take Miranda Voss from St. Paul, a retired journalist and public relations specialist, who says she has "strong views on a woman's right to choose." Jeff Thiemann, a retired Lutheran pastor from Plymouth emphasizes "fiscal responsibility."

They represent different colors but sometimes end up on the same page: they both agree on gun violence.

The conversations they are having are through Braver Angels. After the 2016 election, the group was co-founded by a University of Minnesota social science professor who was facilitating cross-political conversations. The group is now all over the country; they have six chapters in Minnesota alone.

"We have a steering committee. It's half red, half blue, I love these people, we work together really great," Voss explained.

They host listening forums all over the country.

"People come out of these, no one is changing anyone's mind, what we are doing is listening to each other and understanding each other," said Voss.

They also host events for politicians themselves.

"What happens is people get to know each other and they become friends and one of those sayings is, you can't punch someone you are hugging," Thiemann said.

They use this acronym to moderate: listen, acknowledge, pivot, perspective.

"They are very powerful tools, the acknowledge and the pivot," Voss said. She says pivoting is after thoroughly listening, and asking someone to also listen to you. Both will gain perspective.

"I had a conversation on abortion with a red at this year's state convention on abortion, and now it makes perfect sense to me that she has that view. It takes the heat out of it, you are no longer, I understand her story so I no longer have negative energy about the fact that she holds that view," Voss said.

"A big thing I have learned is trust is built by taking other people's concerns seriously," said Thiemann.

And, the pair say they are truly friends.

Braver Angels has chapters all over the area. They also have a guide for handling political conversations with family during the holidays.