2 boys hospitalized after south Minneapolis crash

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
/ CBS Minnesota

Two boys were hurt, one seriously, in a crash in south Minneapolis Sunday evening.

The Minneapolis Police Department said a Rivian and a Hyundai collided at the intersection of 36th Street East and Second Avenue South around 7:10 p.m.

The Rivian subsequently hit the porch of a nearby house and the Hyundai crashed into a tree.

Two boys who were in the Hyundai were hospitalized. One of them had life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Rivian's four occupants were uninjured.

Police are investigating the crash.

