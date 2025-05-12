2 boys hospitalized after south Minneapolis crash

Time running out on Minnesota budget talks, and more headlines

Time running out on Minnesota budget talks, and more headlines

Time running out on Minnesota budget talks, and more headlines

Two boys were hurt, one seriously, in a crash in south Minneapolis Sunday evening.

The Minneapolis Police Department said a Rivian and a Hyundai collided at the intersection of 36th Street East and Second Avenue South around 7:10 p.m.

The Rivian subsequently hit the porch of a nearby house and the Hyundai crashed into a tree.

Two boys who were in the Hyundai were hospitalized. One of them had life-threatening injuries, police said.

WCCO

The Rivian's four occupants were uninjured.

Police are investigating the crash.