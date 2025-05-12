2 boys hospitalized after south Minneapolis crash
Two boys were hurt, one seriously, in a crash in south Minneapolis Sunday evening.
The Minneapolis Police Department said a Rivian and a Hyundai collided at the intersection of 36th Street East and Second Avenue South around 7:10 p.m.
The Rivian subsequently hit the porch of a nearby house and the Hyundai crashed into a tree.
Two boys who were in the Hyundai were hospitalized. One of them had life-threatening injuries, police said.
The Rivian's four occupants were uninjured.
Police are investigating the crash.