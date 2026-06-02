Jester Concepts closes Borough after 13 years as Revival fried chicken moves into North Loop

The venerable North Loop restaurant Borough announced that it will close after more than 13 years, with its final day of service on June 27.

"After more than 13 incredible years, we have made the difficult decision to close Borough," the announcement read.

Jester Concepts' Monday announcement noted that Borough will mark its remaining five weeks of service through June 27 with events celebrating the restaurant's history, and it encouraged customers to reserve tables during the final weeks.

Borough's message emphasized its staff, saying they were "incredibly thankful for our amazing team." The announcement said supporting employees through the transition is a top priority.

The company also revealed what will follow the closure: Revival, a fried-chicken concept, will take the space in the North Loop. Borough said Revival will open a brick-and-mortar location in fall 2026 and will bring "the tried and true recipes that make Revival a lovable, tasty and comforting place to be."

The popular fried chicken franchise Revival has weathered upheavals of its own in recent months, unceremoniously closing all of its prior locations in the Twin Cities early last year prior to this reappearance.

Upon its opening in 2013, Borough was instantly ranked among the Twin Cities' hottest restaurants, even making Bon Appétit magazine's list of the top 50 best new restaurants in the U.S. that year.

Borough's off-menu burger became a word-of-mouth hit that ultimately turned into the spinoff Parlour burger in the eatery's basement lounge. At the time, WCCO's Jason DeRusha reported that Borough and Parlour were going through 800 pounds of ground beef every week, selling an average of nearly 200 burgers a day.