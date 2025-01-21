Twin Cities fried chicken spot Revival closes all locations

MINNEAPOLIS — A popular Twin Cities restaurant has closed all of its locations.

Owners of Revival say the restaurants are permanently closed after nearly a decade in business. They had three locations in Minneapolis, St. Paul and St. Louis Park.

In a post on Instagram, the owners said "it truly breaks our hearts to take this step." They thanked everyone who supported them and encouraged people to continue supporting local restaurants.

Revival's original location at 43rd Street and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis often saw long lines and long waits upon opening in 2015. While known for its southern-style fried chicken, Revival also earned acclaim for its burger and eventually expanded to offer smoked meats, too.

This isn't the first time Revival has closed a location — its original location was shuttered after another one opened just two blocks away on 45th and Nicollet, and a spot at Keg and Case Market in St. Paul also closed.