U.S. border agent from Minnesota pleads guilty to distribution of child pornography

A United States Customs and Border Protection officer from Minnesota pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography, according to court documents.

The 52-year-old man from Minnetonka entered the plea on Friday. If the plea deal is accepted, he will be convicted of one count of distribution of child pornography and all other charges from his indictment will be dropped.

The man's sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled. He will remain in custody until his sentencing.

He was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography in June this year. A criminal complaint said he "Did knowingly possess one or more matters" which contained visuals of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct in or around January 2023.

"Let one thing be clear: position and power will not shield you from accountability," Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr. of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Minneapolis said. "If you harm a child, the FBI and our law enforcement partners will find you. And no matter who you are, we will bring you to justice."

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.