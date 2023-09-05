Man's body found along Mississippi River shoreline in Otsego, sheriff says

OTSEGO, Minn. – Authorities are asking for the public to stay clear of a stretch of Mississippi River shoreline in Otsego Tuesday after the discovery of a deceased man.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says the body was found at about 1:19 p.m. near Norin Landing.

MORE NEWS: Minnesota BCA investigating after man dies in Faribault police custody

The sheriff's office and the Midwest County Medical Examiner's Office are working to determine the man's identity and cause of death.