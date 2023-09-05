Watch CBS News
Man's body found along Mississippi River shoreline in Otsego, sheriff says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

OTSEGO, Minn. – Authorities are asking for the public to stay clear of a stretch of Mississippi River shoreline in Otsego Tuesday after the discovery of a deceased man.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says the body was found at about 1:19 p.m. near Norin Landing.

The sheriff's office and the Midwest County Medical Examiner's Office are working to determine the man's identity and cause of death.

