Minnesota BCA investigating after man dies in Faribault police custody

FARIBAULT, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a man died in Faribault police custody over the weekend.

According to Faribault police, shortly before midnight Saturday, an officer with the department attempted to stop a motorist suspected of being impaired on West Division and Fourth Street Northwest. Police say the driver, a man, did not stop for the officer and continued driving at low speeds.

"Additional Faribault officers arrived in the area and observed the driver appeared to be in and out of consciousness, but continued driving," police said in a release.

The pursuit ended when an officer used a low-speed PIT maneuver on the motorist, according to police, and the man was taken into custody without incident on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the man was "deemed clear for transport" by officers, police said. While on the way to Rice County Jail, however, the man lost consciousness in the back of the squad car and became unresponsive.

Police say an ambulance was again called and life-saving efforts, including the use of NARCAN and CPR, were performed. The man was taken to Allina Health Faribault Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Faribault police say officers and squad cars were equipped with cameras and they were active during the incident.

Faribault police have requested that the Minnesota BCA to do the investigation since the death involves a man in police custody. The BCA took over the investigation early Sunday morning.

"The Faribault Police Department is committed to an impartial and transparent investigation as we send our condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased," Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin said. "As this is an open case turned over to the Minnesota BCA for investigation, the Faribault Police Department will have no additional comment — including confirming and releasing the name of the deceased."

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will be doing the autopsy and confirming the man's identity. The BCA will be working with the medical examiner in the investigation.