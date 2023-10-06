Watch CBS News
Body found following fire at northeast Minneapolis encampment

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 5, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 5, 2023 01:09

MINNEAPOLIS — Firefighters made a gruesome discovery Wednesday afternoon after putting out a fire at an encampment in northeast Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called to the encampment on the 600 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast at about noon after a body was discovered.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office is working on identifying the victim and determining their exact cause of death. MPD is still investigating.

First published on October 5, 2023 / 11:22 PM

