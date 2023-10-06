Body found following fire at northeast Minneapolis encampment

MINNEAPOLIS — Firefighters made a gruesome discovery Wednesday afternoon after putting out a fire at an encampment in northeast Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called to the encampment on the 600 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast at about noon after a body was discovered.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office is working on identifying the victim and determining their exact cause of death. MPD is still investigating.

