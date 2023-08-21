Watch CBS News
Activists call on Minneapolis mayor to forgo encampment evictions, focus on solutions for homelessness and addiction

MINNEAPOLIS – A group is looking for more support from the City of Minneapolis to end homelessness and fight the opioid epidemic in the Native community.

Encampment supporters gathered near East 22nd Street and Little Earth Trail Monday, where they called on Mayor Jacob Frey and other members of government to help provide solutions instead of encampment eviction.  

They say getting into housing, with no red tape, is the first step.

"When I'm talking about low- or no-barrier shelter, what I'm talking about is meeting people where they are," said Minneapolis resident Christian Crabtree. "If we are asking people to jump through hoops to get housing, then we are oftentimes unable to provide them the services they need."  

The city has been evicting various tent cities, including one in December near the Quarry shopping center in northeast Minneapolis.

