Blueberries are bountiful this summer in Minnesota

STILLWATER -- This summer heat is scorching lawns across the state, but just adding a little water leads to the flourishing of at least one fruit.

"For growing blueberries, we could use a lot more moisture, so we've had to water a lot," said Summer Joy Kuehn, owner of Blueberry Fields of Stillwater. "But got good sunshine which means we have had a lot of blueberries."

And a lot of people taking advantage of it.

"There are only so many beautiful summer months in Minnesota, so what can you do to get outside, do what we haven't done yet this summer and just enjoy the weather," said Liz Nelson.

Right now is prime time for this fun family activity.

"It's wonderful, it's delightful for families to come out and have their youth experience it. A lot of young people don't actually understand where food comes from and what the processes and the importance of soil and water and sunshine," said Kuehn.

And there's a sweet spot when hunting for blueberries.

"Typically if you dig right in the middle, that's where you're gonna find the best ones. You gotta work for them," said Curt Ring.

But that work pays off throughout the year.

"A lot of people coming up, gathering a bounty. A lot of them will store them and use them through the winter," said Kuehn.

If you're looking for some sweet fun in the sun this week, you can't go wrong here.

"It's a fun, inexpensive activity," said Ring. "Prices are good, they're better than our local supermarket and I'm sure they're gonna be better, make a good pie when we get home.".