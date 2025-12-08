Man, 21, shot at Bloomington police officers before he was injured, charges say

A 21-year-old man has been accused of shooting at Bloomington, Minnesota, officers before they returned fire near the Mall of America on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, police officers were attempting to stop a motorist, later identified as the man, driving the wrong way. They attempted to stop the man on Killebrew Drive, but he continued driving "at slow speeds," charges said.

Officers eventually stopped the man after several attempts using two PIT maneuvers, police said. He did not comply with commands from law enforcement to exit the vehicle, the complaint said.

According to charges, the man was moving around inside the vehicle and one of the officers saw he had a large assault-style rifle. That officer notified other law enforcement personnel at the scene, who then took cover.

Charges said the man fired multiple shots at a squad car where three officers had taken cover. An unknown number of officers then returned fire, "resulting in an injury" to the man's hands, according to court documents. He was then taken into custody and then to the hospital.

Investigators executed a search warrant for the man's vehicle and found an assault-style rifle in the front seat along with multiple shell casings, the complaint said.

Photos taken of the squad car that was shot at showed numerous bullet holes in the front and side of the vehicle, according to charges.

The man is charged with three counts each of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault against a peace officer.