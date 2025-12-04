Man injured in shootout with Bloomington officers near Mall of America, police say

An investigation is underway after a police pursuit ended in a shootout near the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, according to police.

Police say on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. officers attempted to stop a motorist who was driving the wrong way on Old Shakopee Road and Killebrew Drive. When the driver refused to stop, police performed two PIT maneuvers, which stopped the vehicle.

Officers fired a pepper ball toward the vehicle when the driver refused to get out, according to police.

A couple of minutes later, the driver "decided to open a flurry of gunfire toward our police officers," Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said.

Officers then returned fire. Hodges said the driver, identified as a 21-year-old Savage man, then received aid from the officers before being taken into custody.

Officials say the man suffered an injury to his hand and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. Police were not able to confirm to WCCO if it was a gunshot wound.

No officers were injured in the incident, police said. They were wearing body cameras.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.