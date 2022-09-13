Watch CBS News
Bloomington officers arrest person driving allegedly stolen vehicle

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Police officers in Bloomington say they've taken someone into custody who was driving a stolen vehicle.

MnDOT traffic cameras showed officers in the aftermath of pulling someone over, with appearances indicating a PIT maneuver had been utilized on a bridge over I-494.

Few other details were immediately available but police did confirm an individual had been arrested, and that they believe the suspect may have been involved in other crimes.

Stay with WCCO.com for more information as available.

