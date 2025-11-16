Watch CBS News
Woman killed, man injured in wrong-way crash on Bloomington highway

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

A woman is dead and another person is hurt following a wrong-way crash in the southern Twin Cities metro Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 169 at Anderson Lakes Parkway in Bloomington.

A 29-year-old woman had been driving a Pontiac Grand AM southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 169 when she collided head-on with a Hyundai Sonata. After being struck, the Hyundai was pushed into a Ford F-150, according to the crash report.

The driver and sole occupant of the Pontiac, identified as Jasmine Nanclares, of Shakopee, died as a result of the crash. A 25-year-old man from Shakopee, who had been driving the Hyundai, suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

The two occupants of the Ford, both 18, were not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

