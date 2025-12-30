Bloomington man, 37, charged with sexually assaulting girl; police believe there may be more victims

Twin Cities police say they believe there could be more victims of a 37-year-old man charged earlier this month with child sex crimes.

A criminal complaint filed on Dec. 19 in Hennepin County shows Matthew Stephen Vohnoutka, of Bloomington, Minnesota, is facing two counts of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 18.

Charges say officers took a sexual assault report at the Children's Hospital on Dec. 16. There, they met the 16-year-old victim, who told officers she had met Vohnoutka on Snapchat two weeks prior.

The victim said when she told Vohnoutka she was 16, he replied, "That makes it more fun," according to the complaint.

Matthew Stephen Vohnoutka Minnesota Department of Corrections

On Dec. 15, Vohnoutka allegedly invited the victim to his home and offered her money to hang out. Charges say the victim, once again, told him she was 16 when she went to his residence. He provided her with a THC beverage.

The victim told police the drink made her "feel dizzy and lightheaded," according to the complaint, so she told Vohnoutka she wanted to take a nap. He then followed her into a bedroom, where he started touching her. She says she told him to stop, but he gave her another THC drink, allegedly saying, "It will be over faster if you drink the drink."

After the victim consumed the second THC beverage, charges say Vohnoutka sexually assaulted her multiple times. The victim told police that Vohnoutka was taking photos and videos of her during the assault.

"I don't normally come on here and talk about one person who was sexually assaulted out of respect for the victims. But in this case, the evidence we got and everything that was collected later, there may be some more victims here," Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said.

Anyone with information about Vohnoutka or who may have been a victim of his can call the Bloomington Police Department at 953-563-4900.