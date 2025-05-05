Want a successful Minnesota fishing opener haul? Consider fishing at midnight.

Here are the best conditions for fishing, according to a Minnesota guide

One of Minnesota's most anticipated weekends of the year is just days away now – the fishing opener. At least 221,288 people had purchased a fishing license two weeks prior to Saturday's fishing opener, a number that keeps on growing.

The reopening of the fishing season has many wondering what the best conditions for fishing actually are.

Chilly, gloomy and windy conditions may have chased many boaters off Lake Minnetonka last Friday, but as it turns out, those would've been the best conditions for hauling up a few prize catches.

"If I had to pick a day, this is about what I would pick," Jason Ortberg, a fishing guide who owns Tonka West Guide Service, said. "You want cloud cover and a little bit of wind."

Wind makes the water choppy and harder for fish to see your boat. Cloud cover prevents the sun from casting your boat's shadow on the lake floor, another clue for fish to keep their distance.

But does temperature play a role? Ortberg said you want the temperature to be steadily rising as the spring season progresses. By the month of May, Lake Minnetonka's water temperature pushes into the 50s, he said.

"As we get into the 50s, (the fish are) starting to be done with that spawn. They're moving out of the creeks and their spawning areas and they're extremely hungry and looking for bait to eat," he said. "That's why it's so good at the opener."

And is there a better time of day to head out on the lake?

"For walleyes, you're gonna want to be at those low light periods," said Ortberg.

That means starting an hour before sunrise or just as the sun sets, the ideal bite windows for walleye. If your sleep schedule accommodates and darkness isn't an issue, consider fishing around midnight. Ortberg anticipates Lake Minnetonka to be busy at that hour for the opener.

"You'll see a lot of guys out here at midnight. At 12:01 a.m., you can start walleye fishing," he said.

As for precipitation, Ortberg often sees rainfall as an overall benefit. The barometric pressure may drop as a cold or storm front approaches. There's also cloud cover and wind, both of which help.

"Things are changing, and that gets them moving to start feeding," he said.

Rainfall helps in several ways – not only does it increase the oxygen level in the water, it also cools the water down on a hot day. Both of those conditions tend to activate fish.

If the change in weather conditions is gradual, drop a line. But if it is abrupt with huge temperature or air pressure swings, Ortberg says to wait a day for the fish to get acclimated to the changes in the water.

"I like to see consistent weather," he said.

What is the least ideal day for fishing? According to Ortberg, it's what might typically sound like a beautiful day: sunny skies, high temperatures in the 80s and zero wind. While fish might still bite, he said you'll likely have to work harder to catch them since they'll see your boat coming.