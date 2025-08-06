These are the top high schools in Minnesota and Wisconsin, rankings show

Calls for changes to Capitol security after lawmaker shootings, and more headlines

As the start of the school year approaches, a new ranking has revealed the best high schools in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Niche released its 2025 list of best high schools, ranking the public and private schools in each state.

The organization measured private and public schools differently; while private schools were measured by the colleges that students attended along with student surveys, diversity and a student-teacher ratio, public schools were measured by strength of academics, diversity, student and parent surveys, teachers, facilities, clubs and sports.

Here are the best high schools in Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to Niche:

Top 10 public high schools in Minnesota

Wayzata High School Eden Prairie High School Minnetonka Senior High School Edina Senior High School Eastview Senior High School Math and Science Academy Nova Classical Academy Upper School Eagan Senior High School Mounds View High School Eagle Ridge Academy

Top 10 private high schools in Minnesota

The International School of Minnesota Mounds Park Academy St. Paul Academy and Summit School Saint John's Preparatory School Minnehaha Academy Shattuck-St. Mary's School Breck School The Blake School Cretin-Derham Hall Saint Thomas Academy

The best high school overall in Minnesota was the International School of Minnesota, according to Niche. The 310-person private school in Eden Prarie was ranked the best high school for STEM in the state, and the most diverse private high school in Minnesota.

Top 10 public high schools in Wisconsin

Brookfield East High School Brookfield Central High School Whitefish Bay High School Middleton High School Shorewood High School Nicolet Union High School Homestead High School High School of Health Sciences Reagan College Preparatory High School Cedarburg High School

Top 10 private high schools in Wisconsin

Madison Country Day School Brookfield Academy University School of Milwaukee The Prairie School Wayland Academy St. John's Northwestern Academies University Lake School St. Lawrence Seminary High School Marquette University High School Divine Savior Holy Angels High School

Niche says the best school in Wisconsin is the Madison Country Day School in Waunakee. The private school has a 6:1 student-teacher ratio and was ranked the best high school for both STEM and the arts in the state.