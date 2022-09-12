Beloved neighborhood "Santa" diagnosed with cancer given Best Christmas Ever

PLYMOUTH -- As the weather gets a bit crisper this week, it's a reminder that the holidays aren't too far off.

While many of us haven't even started thinking about preparations, one group of locals is already prepping away for good reason. The group is responsible for surprise after surprise after surprise.

For many it's a season of joy, and year after year Terry Niemann embodies that joy.

Around Plymouth, at Culver's, at nursing homes, at kid's events, Terry Niemann's surname is Santa.

"Nobody turns down Santa, so I would sit and chat with people and it was a joy," he said.

A joy, a life that was interrupted by cancer.

"All the sudden the doctor's appointments trump anything else and you don't know, do you keep working? We've got three daughters," wife Amy Niemann said.

Terry was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Down but not defeated, he attempted to carry on his Christmas character in the hospital.

"I went around to the nurses on my floor and they got to pick candy from Santa. Even though I didn't have the beard, the getup. I said I am one of Santa's helpers and they thought that was just the best thing 'cause I got to bring Santa to them, a little bit of Christmas," he said.

About that time Terry's sister heard about Best Christmas Ever. They pop in on people who are going through cancer, going through loss, and make sure that in the worst of times they have the best Christmas.

Captains as they are called volunteer to take on families to lavish with thoughtful and personalized gifts.

Don Liimatainen is the executive director of Best Christmas Ever.

"People are in the hospital and they are getting the worse news possible and they have absolutely no hope and then a volunteer steps forward and says I am gonna do something about this one and then it sets off a chain reaction," he said.

And Terry's family was chosen to be part of that chain of love.

"The front porch was full of presents and about 50 of our friends, family all gathered together, we sang Christmas songs," Amy said.

And just like that, Santa was on the receiving end.

"Best Christmas Ever came when I couldn't do, what I love to do most, which is to give to others. And now I am getting poured on and given things to us…and that was just overwhelming," Terry said.

Terry is in remission and he and his wife are now supporters of Best Christmas Ever.

