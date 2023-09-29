Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Bentleyville
DULUTH, Minn. -- It's still a few months until Christmas but a grinch has already hit the heart of a holiday destination.
Hundreds of thousands of people visit the Tour of Lights at Bentleyville in Duluth every winter, but vandals put may have put a damper on one of their dazzling displays.
Bentleyville says thousands of dollars worth of powers cords and equipment for its 128-foot tree were stolen from its storage area sometime over the summer.
So far, there is no word on any arrests related to the theft.
