Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Bentleyville

Power cords and equipment stolen from Bentleyville Tree

DULUTH, Minn. -- It's still a few months until Christmas but a grinch has already hit the heart of a holiday destination.

Hundreds of thousands of people visit the Tour of Lights at Bentleyville in Duluth every winter, but vandals put may have put a damper on one of their dazzling displays.

Bentleyville says thousands of dollars worth of powers cords and equipment for its 128-foot tree were stolen from its storage area sometime over the summer.

So far, there is no word on any arrests related to the theft.