Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Bentleyville

By WCCO Staff

Power cords and equipment stolen from Bentleyville Tree
Power cords and equipment stolen from Bentleyville Tree 00:30

DULUTH, Minn. -- It's still a few months until Christmas but a grinch has already hit the heart of a holiday destination.

Hundreds of thousands of people visit the Tour of Lights at Bentleyville in Duluth every winter, but vandals put may have put a damper on one of their dazzling displays.

Bentleyville says thousands of dollars worth of powers cords and equipment for its 128-foot tree were stolen from its storage area sometime over the summer.

So far, there is no word on any arrests related to the theft.

WCCO Staff
First published on September 28, 2023 / 8:52 PM

First published on September 28, 2023 / 8:52 PM

