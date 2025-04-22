Twin Cities tattoo shop brings back Timberwolves-themed ink to celebrate NBA playoffs

In the back of Beloved Studios in Roseville, Minnesota, JC Stroebel and Jesse George are equal parts tattoo artist and superfan.

"We're never going to stop talking about Timberwolves," George said. "Timberwolves are always going to dominate our conversations."

But during last year's run to the conference finals, it dominated more than just the conversation.

"I think we might be Timberwolves tattooers at this point," Stroebel said.

"I didn't think I was going to kick off my tattoo career by tattooing Timberwolves fans nonstop, but that's been the case since last year," George said.

Together, these two have tattooed "Naz Reid" on more than 500 people.

With the Timberwolves punching their ticket to the NBA playoffs, the two knew they needed a plan.

"How do we keep this going? How do we create something for the fanbase?" George said.

Starting this weekend, there will be a torrent of tattoos — this time for the whole team.

"Everyone came in and got the Naz Reid, but everyone has their other favorite players, too. So giving those players an opportunity to shine the same way Naz got to last year," George said.

It's ink that'll last for eternity in hopes their team can also etch its way into history.

"It's a story that's still developing – what's so fun is it's not just us that's a part of this," Stroebel said. "There are over 500 people now in Minnesota that get to look at a tattoo on their skin and be just as equally a part of this story. "

If you want a Wolves tattoo, you can buy one this Friday or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be food and Timberwolves merch for sale, too.