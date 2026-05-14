50 beagles rescued from Wisconsin research facility set to arrive in Twin Cities for adoption

Fifty beagles rescued from a Wisconsin biomedical research facility accused of animal abuse are set to arrive at the Animal Humane Society's Golden Valley location Thursday.

The Animal Humane Society says the dogs are coming to its Golden Valley, Minnesota, location.

The beagles were living at Ridglan Farms, a biomedical researcher near Madison that has faced break-ins and protests over abuse accusations.

A beagle rescued from Ridglan Farms in Wisconsin. CBS News

As part of a settlement to avoid criminal prosecution, the facility is selling 1,500 of the 2,000 dogs that were in their possession to animal organizations across the U.S.

The Tri-County Humane Society and Ruff Start Rescue will also care for 50 beagles, while The Bond Between said it is taking in another 40. All dogs will go through health screenings before becoming available for adoption.

The facility has drawn significant attention in recent months. Last month, about 1,000 activists from across the country gathered in Madison in an attempt to take the beagles from the property. Police used tear gas, rubber bullets, and pepper spray to repel them. Authorities made 29 arrests, and five people face felony burglary charges.

Activists later filed a federal lawsuit in Wisconsin alleging police used unnecessary force against those who tried to enter the facility and take the dogs.

Ridglan Farms insists "no credible evidence of animal abuse, cruelty, mistreatment or neglect" has been "presented or substantiated."