Minnesota shelters taking in 50 beagles saved from Ridglan Farms in Wisconsin

Minnesota animal rescues are stepping up to take in dogs from a Wisconsin research facility accused of animal abuse.

The Animal Humane Society is accepting 50 beagles from Ridglan Farms, a biomedical researcher that has faced break-ins and protests over abuse accusations.

The facility just outside Madison agreed to sell 1,500 dogs as part of a settlement to avoid criminal prosecution.

Now, those dogs are heading to rescues in surrounding states.

"What we see with dogs coming from these commercial breeding facilities is that these dogs tend to be undersocialized, fearful of new experiences, probably don't know how to walk on a leash, maybe have never even been outside," Sarah Bhimani with the Animal Humane Society said.

The Animal Humane Society, Tri-County Humane Society and Ruff Start Rescue will care for the 50 beagles. The Bond Between said it is rescuing another 40.

The dogs will have to go through health screenings before they can be adopted.

Last month, about 1,000 activists from across the country gathered in Madison to try to take the beagles from Ridglan Farms. Police repelled them with tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray. Authorities made 29 arrests and five people face felony burglary charges. Activists subsequently filed a federal lawsuit in Wisconsin alleging that police used unnecessary force to repel those trying to break into the facility and take the dogs.

Ridglan Farms agreed in October to give up its state breeding license as of July 1 as part of a deal to avoid prosecution on felony animal mistreatment charges. Ridglan Farms has denied mistreating animals, but a special prosecutor determined that Ridglan Farms was performing eye procedures on the dogs that violated state veterinary standards.