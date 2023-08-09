Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

BCA, Pine County sheriff investigating 3-year-old's death

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Aug. 9, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Aug. 9, 2023 01:01

HINCKLEY, Minn. -- State and county authorities are investigating a child's death in the eastern Minnesota city of Hinckley.

The Pine County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a "medical incident" at a home on the 500 block of First Street Southwest just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. There, they learned of the death of a 3-year-old.

MORE NEWS: 2 arrested on suspicion of interfering with dead body in St. Louis Park

The sheriff's office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating how the child died. Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 1:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.