BCA, Pine County sheriff investigating 3-year-old's death

HINCKLEY, Minn. -- State and county authorities are investigating a child's death in the eastern Minnesota city of Hinckley.

The Pine County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a "medical incident" at a home on the 500 block of First Street Southwest just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. There, they learned of the death of a 3-year-old.

The sheriff's office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating how the child died. Authorities said there is no threat to the public.