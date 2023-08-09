2 arrested on suspicion of interfering with dead body in St. Louis Park

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- Police arrested two people in St. Louis Park Tuesday after finding a dead woman inside an apartment -- but not the apartment in which the body was originally reported.

Officers went to an apartment building on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South around 2:45 p.m. on a report of a dead woman inside an apartment, according to the St. Louis Park Police Department. When they arrived, they found no decedent.

After about an hour-and-a-half of investigation, police went to a different apartment and found a dead woman. A man and a woman, both of whom knew the victim, were arrested on suspicion of interference with a dead body, police said. The man is also suspected of burglary.

St. Louis Park police are investigating. The woman's cause of death has not been determined, but police said there is "no known public threat."