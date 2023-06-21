Watch CBS News
Local News

BCA investigates inmate death at Lac qui Parle County Jail

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of June 21, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of June 21, 2023 01:13

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Minnesota Department of Public Safety have opened an investigation into the death of an inmate at Lac qui Parle County Jail.

On Saturday, jail personnel found Dennis Eugene Kipp, 60, deceased in his cell just before 4 p.m. 

According to a press release, evidence at the scene indicated that Kipp died by suicide. He was the only person in his housing unit at the time of his death. Kipp was declared dead at the scene. 

Kipp was booked on a drug possession charge from Big Stone County, but was ultimately sent to Lac qui Parle County Jail as Big Stone County does not have a jail available. 

The Lac qui Parle County Sheriff's Office asked the BCA to investigate the incident. 

BCA agents are reviewing video footage from inside the jail as part of their preliminary investigation and waiting on the results of the Midwest Medical Examiner's Officer to release their autopsy findings. 

The BCA will present their findings once their investigation is complete.  

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 7:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.