BCA investigates inmate death at Lac qui Parle County Jail

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Minnesota Department of Public Safety have opened an investigation into the death of an inmate at Lac qui Parle County Jail.

On Saturday, jail personnel found Dennis Eugene Kipp, 60, deceased in his cell just before 4 p.m.

According to a press release, evidence at the scene indicated that Kipp died by suicide. He was the only person in his housing unit at the time of his death. Kipp was declared dead at the scene.

Kipp was booked on a drug possession charge from Big Stone County, but was ultimately sent to Lac qui Parle County Jail as Big Stone County does not have a jail available.

The Lac qui Parle County Sheriff's Office asked the BCA to investigate the incident.

BCA agents are reviewing video footage from inside the jail as part of their preliminary investigation and waiting on the results of the Midwest Medical Examiner's Officer to release their autopsy findings.

The BCA will present their findings once their investigation is complete.