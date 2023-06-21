8-year-old girl shot inside St. Paul home

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say an 8-year-old girl was shot inside a home in St. Paul Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a home on the 800 block of Bradley Street around 10:15 p.m. after a shooting was reported, per the St. Paul Police Department.

CBS News

Police found a girl suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. She was taken to Regions Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are investigating the shooting.