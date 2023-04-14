BCA identifies officer shot, injured executing knock-and-announce warrant in Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. -- Authorities have identified a police officer who was shot and injured Monday during a warrant execution in Granite Falls.

According to an update from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the officer who was shot is Willmar Police Officer Jason Hay, who has 14 years of law enforcement experience.

The BCA says a multi-agency task force went to the home in Granite Falls to serve a felony warrant for a 26-year-old man's arrest on drug and weapons charges.

"A person in the home opened the door for the officers, who announced who they were and why they were there. Once they entered the home, the officers were met with gunfire," the BCA said.

Hay and a Swift County deputy - who was not identified due to their undercover work - both returned fire with their handguns while retreating from the home, according to the BCA.

Hay was hit by gunfire, and was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

The BCA says the suspect surrendered after a standoff, and was taken into custody without incident. He's currently in Yellow Medicine County Jail awaiting charges in connection to this incident.

"Crime scene personnel recovered evidence from inside the home, including multiple firearms and cartridge casings. Portions of the incident were captured on squad and body-worn cameras. BCA agents are reviewing that footage as part of the ongoing investigation," the BCA said.

No other injuries were reported.

The BCA is investigating the incident on Granite Falls police's request.

WCCO does not typically identify suspects unless they face formal charges.