Batteries in vehicle from fiery Twin Cities crash that killed teenager allegedly ruptured

Officials say the batteries in an electric vehicle during a fiery Twin Cities crash late last year that killed a teenager "had ruptured."

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 17-year-old Lucas Knudson was driving a 2024 Cadillac Lyriq on Highway 7 in Minnetonka on the night of Oct. 17, 2024, when his vehicle left the road and struck a light pole.

According to a written report from trooper Madeline Droher, one witness parked at a nearby gas station heard a loud bang and saw the Cadillac "immediately burst into flames."

The witness thought about trying to help the driver get out but said it wasn't safe as the entire vehicle was on fire and making popping noises.

"The batteries had ruptured, and the fire department was having a difficult time getting the fire to stay out," trooper Spencer Stockwell said in his written report. "They eventually made the decision to drag the vehicle away from its final rest and let it burn itself out."

Video of the crash shows the Cadillac was fully in flames less than 10 seconds after impact.

"There was no braking by the driver prior to collision," trooper John Fritz said in his written report.

The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq is an all-electric midsize SUV. Over 21,000 of those models were recalled in August 2024 due to a software issue with the anti-lock braking system, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

WCCO has reached out to General Motors, who owns Cadillac, for comment but has not heard back.

Knudson was a senior at Orono High School.

Note: The above video first aired on Nov. 18, 2024.