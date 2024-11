MINNETONKA, Minn. — A teenager died in a fiery crash in the west metro on Sunday evening.

Officials say the 17-year-old boy from Corcoran was driving a 2024 Cadillac Lyriq eastbound on Highway 7. At around 10:45 p.m., at County Road 101 in Minnetonka, he left the road and struck a light pole.

Minnesota Department of Transportation

The car and the light pole then caught on fire, traffic camera video from the scene shows.