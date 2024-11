Community members mourn Orono high schooler killed in fiery crash Traffic cameras caught a Cadillac SUV going through a red light before hitting a light pole in Minnetonka Sunday night. Moments later, it burst into flames. The driver was 17-year-old Lucas Knudson, of Corcoran. He is also a senior at Orono High School. Our Kirsten Mitchell met with community members in Corcoran as they rally together after this tragic loss.