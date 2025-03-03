Hall of fame girls basketball coach brings success to Brooklyn Park high school

A Brooklyn Park school is hoping to make a state tournament run for the first time in seven years.

The Maranatha Christian Academy Mustangs are led by three captains, each bringing an unmatched skill set to the court.

Junior Heather Sheehy is their lead scorer, averaging 16 points a game.

"I think we have worked so much harder and we have so much more dedication this year," said Sheehy.

Sheehy's scoring stats are followed closely by junior Zaniah Hunter. She is averaging 14 points a game.

"I try to always play aggressively, whatever I'm doing. I try to get on the floor as much as I can and I'm always diving for the loose balls," said Hunter.

This trio is completed with junior Olivia Lanarie. She's leading the team in rebounds, assists and steals.

"We went from playing [the game] individually to playing it as a team and I think that benefited us the most," said Lanarie.

These captains credit their head coach for playing better together. Minnesota Hall of Famer and eight-time state champion Faith Johnson Patterson is in her second season coaching the Mustangs.

"Seeing her success and to see how I'm improving too, it's definitely clear to see that she's a great coach," said Hunter.

Coach Johnson Patterson imparts what it takes to be a champion on these players, proving that it's a mental game as much as it is physical.

"The push is to just get them to win more games, so that they can build confidence, believe in themselves and get them to the next level," said Johnson Patterson. "It's an opportunity to impact and that's honestly changed my life."