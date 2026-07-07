The surprise treasure uncovered amid the Basilica of St. Mary's $50M renovation

It's been three months since construction started at the oldest basilica in the United States: the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis.

It's one of the most pristine places in the country, but these days the basilica is a bit of a mess. The $50 million renovation is a total refresh to the church that was built in 1914, impacting every square inch with a hard deadline of Easter 2027.

And much to the parish's surprise, they made a dramatic discovery on its breathtaking ceiling, according to project leader Johan van Parys, who is the basilica's managing director of ministries and the director of liturgy and sacred art.

"Indeed, it's a wonderful surprise," van Parys said.

As preservationists quickly figured out, an up-close look shows elaborate artwork that had been covered since the last renovation in the 1950s.

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"We don't know why the stenciling that was originally here was covered over with flat paint. So whether it was an aesthetic choice or financial reason, all the stencil was covered up," he said. "When we came to this arch we had no idea we'd discover this."

And there was more hidden art peaking through the paint. The ceiling is covered with gold stenciling that's starting to peak through. The goal is to restore all the stenciling.

The most dramatic discovery may be the ceiling medallions, which have traditionally been blue. But when they got closer, they unearthed an elaborate fleur-de-lis-type design.

"The basilica is beautiful, it's a beautiful building. But I thought how much more beautiful will the basilica be when we bring back the 1914 look. It was a supremely emotional moment because that which had been hidden for 75 years now could be revealed again," he said. "The people from 1914 who came here for the first Mass, this is what they saw — and that is what we will see again."

About 25% of the renovation is complete, with crews under a tight deadline to finish by next Easter. Until then, services are being held in the church basement.