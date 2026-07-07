Secret uncovered during $50M Basilica of Saint Mary renovation It's been three months since construction started at the oldest Basilica in the country. The $50 million renovation is a total refresh to the Minneapolis church that was built in 1914. They are touching every square inch with a hard deadline of Easter 2027. Much to the surprise of the parish, they unearthed a treasure along the way. Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield and Photojournalist Drew Schingen go to great heights to show you what they discovered. It's a story you'll see only on WCCO.