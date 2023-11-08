Barron County District Attorney finds use of deadly force justified in Rice Lake shooting

RICE LAKE, Wis. — Investigators say law enforcement in western Wisconsin were justified in fatally shooting a man who charged at them with a knife.

On the evening of Oct. 8, the Rice Lake Police Department and the Barron County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a woman who had been stabbed.

While responding, law enforcement encountered a man barricaded in an apartment and commanded him to come out, to which the department says he did not comply.

Shots were fired when the man charged at officers with a "bladed weapon." Prior to the use of deadly force, police say they used a K-9 and less lethal options.

An independent administrative use of force review panel made up of various law enforcement professionals convened to evaluate the actions of those involved in the incident. The panel found the officers' actions within department policy and procedures, clearing them from paid administrative leave.

Additionally, the Barron County District Attorney reviewed the findings of the criminal investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice and determined that the use of deadly force to be legally justified and "reasonable to protect themselves and other citizens/residents of the complex."

The identities of the officers involved will not be revealed for their protection, the Rice Lake Police Department said.