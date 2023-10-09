Rice Lake, Wisconsin police shoot, kill man who charged officers with weapon

RICE LAKE, Wis. -- Police in western Wisconsin fatally shot a man Sunday evening after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife.

According to the Rice Lake Police Department, around 5:30 p.m., it and the Barron County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a woman with had been stabbed on the 400 block of Hatten Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found the injured woman and emergency medical services treated her.

While responding, law enforcement encountered a man barricaded in an apartment and commanded him to come out, to which the department says he did not comply.

In an attempt to gain compliance from the man, police say they used a K-9 and less lethal options.

Ultimately, shots were fired when the man charged at officers with a "bladed weapon."

Officers rendered first aid but later pronounced him dead at the scene.

RLPD did not say how many officers discharged their firearms or how many shots were fired, but that officers from both agencies have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation will lead the investigation into the shooting and will be assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.