Back-to-back NEXT Weather Alert days as cold, possibly snow move in

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — We're under a NEXT Weather Alert Friday and Saturday, WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says, with the first day expected to bring the first initial rush of cold air and the second the combination of cold temperatures and — brace yourselves — possibly the first snowflakes.

Leftover showers linger in the morning as do areas of patchy fog. The forecast high for the day happened at midnight, at 53 degrees. Dames says he expects 30s by the late morning, thought it'll feel like the upper-20s.

Another weak system looks to pass through southern Minnesota on Saturday, which could even throw a few flakes around the metro. Halloween will feel more like Thanksgiving.

No accumulations are expected, but it will reinforce the cold with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s for the rest of the month. Some sunshine is expected to return on Sunday and Monday.

The cold pattern is expected to hold through Halloween. Trick-or-treating looks to be dry, at least, but in the mid to lower 30s.

Dames says he's tracking a warming trend toward the end of next week.

