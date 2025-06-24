Authorities look to identify man found dead near Target Field in Minneapolis

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office released a sketch of a person found dead near Target Field as they ask for the public's help identifying him.

The man was found unresponsive on Seventh Street in Minneapolis, Minnesota around 9:45 p.m. on June 13, authorities say.

Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office

He's believed to be about 15-30 years old, 6'0" and weighs 319 pounds, according to a release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Officials say the man was found wearing a black Puma hooded sweatshirt, a black exercise style Athletic Works T-shirt, dark teal or green Puma sweatpants and predominantly white Nike Air Huarache shoes.

Anyone who may know who the man could be is asked to call the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office at 612-215-6300 and speak to an investigator.