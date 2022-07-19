Aurora FC Nicole Lukic wins coach of the year

By Julian Basena

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Head coach Nicole Lukic was awarded Coach of the Year honors for the USL W League for her masterful work leading the Aurora to an undefeated regular season.

Undefeated.

11 straight wins. After averaging a league-high 2.83 points per match this regular season, @MNAuroraFC head coach @NicoleLukic5 is the USL W League Coach of the Year 🔝#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/2iTtIBMyCi — USL W League (@USLWLeague) July 19, 2022

After opening up the league and the Aurora's inaugural season with a draw, the club notched 11 straight victories to clinch a convincing division lead by a 13-point margin, utilizing a balanced, often positionless attack that moves the ball at a rapid pace. Thirteen different scorers contributed to 35 total goals in the regular season.

The defense was similarly stout, allowing just eight goals and five clean sheets, thanks to a stifling backline complemented by ball-hawking goalkeeper Sarah Fuller. Depth has been a key aspect of the Aurora as well, a feature that can be attributed, at least, in part to Lukic, who along with her staff, has a keen ability to assign her players to roles that suit their respective skill sets.

Lukic has previous experience as a technical director, head coach and assistant coach at other developmental levels, but her role as the Aurora head coach is her most significant. And, her most recent honor as the USL W League's best coach is her most extraordinary yet.