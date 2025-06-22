Aurora FC changes kickoff time to keep players and fans safe in extreme heat

Kick off for Sunday's Aurora FC game got pushed back to 7:30 p.m. because of the extreme heat warning in place. It's a step to keep players, staff and fans safe.

"We just have to try and be as proactive as possible," said Saara Hassoun, chief of staff for Aurora FC. "It gets so hot on that turf, even hotter than were all feeling out here in this environment. When you step on that turf, it's a good 10-15 degrees hotter because of the way the sun absorbs and reflects."

Aurora FC has battled high temps before. In 2022, their inaugural season, they put large fans on the sidelines and tents to keep people in the shade when they're not on the field.

Tents were on the sidelines again on Sunday, along with mandatory hydration breaks in each half. They also made exceptions for fans to bring their own sealed, store-bought water.

"You can always bring an empty water bottle because we do have water fountains available for free throughout the stadium," said Hassoun.

Others on Sunday did not slow down in the heat. Painter Park, off Lyndale Avenue in South Minneapolis, was busy with people getting exercise. Friends Quinn O'Keefe and Elliot Hicks play basketball several times a week and the temperature didn't stop them.

"There was a big debate on whether or not to play basketball, but we decided that we're about it and ball is life, so we had to come out here, but we made sure to bring lots of water," said Hicks.

"Exactly," said O'Keefe. "It's hot, but our hoop dreams our hotter."

Skateboarders still got out at the park too, but extra water breaks were necessary.

"I think because it's so hot today there's not too many people, which is chill, but the wind is keeping somewhat manageable," said Sean Pearson, a skateboarder.