Atravius Weeks convicted, sentenced to life in prison for murdering ex-girlfriend outside Lakeville day care

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- A Richfield man has been convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend outside of a day care center in Lakeville last summer. 

Atravius Weeks, 33, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday, the Dakota County Attorney's Office said. A jury found him guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Cortney Henry.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman called police on June 22, 2021, to report a protection order violation at her apartment. She said Weeks was pounding on the walls of her building, that he had a gun and that she feared she would die if got inside the building.

Officers responded and found Weeks' car, with blood and a 9mm casing inside. They contacted Weeks by phone, who agreed to meet police back at the apartment. When he arrived, he had a gun and told police he shot himself.

While officers treated his wound, Weeks told them, "I just killed my best friend," the complaint states. He admitted that Henry was outside a day care facility in Lakeville and he had shot her seven times.

Police found Henry's body and nine shell casings outside of the day care facility.

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates
www.wadvocates.org
Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project 
https://www.stpaulintervention.org 
Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One 
www.dayoneservices.org
Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United 
esperanzaunited.org
Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

