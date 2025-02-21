Hennepin County prosecutor, son of an immigrant, recounts impactful border visit

He is one of the top voices when it comes to immigration in Hennepin County.

Now, a trip to the frontlines is changing his perspective.

Long before Eder Castillo had the office or the job, the assistant county attorney was the son of an immigrant father — a father who came to the U.S. as a child himself.

"I'm a Minnesotan practically from birth, but I have that immigrant experience," Castillo said. "Ever since a young age, I knew I couldn't take my opportunities for granted. If I ever got a chance to do something important, I should do it. I also saw the law as a tool for justice, and for change, coming from a marginalized community, that's really a privilege that I don't take for granted."

While a privilege, Castillo's role drafting immigration policy for Hennepin County is under closer scrutiny than ever.

And while some might prefer a vacation as an escape from work. Castillo spent his own time this January at a shelter on the border.

"As prosecutors, we are called to be with people in their most vulnerable moments. I felt like this trip was an extension of that calling," he said.

A card game with a young boy gave Castillo a new perspective of his father's sacrifice.

"He started to open up about why he was there. He shared that his uncle had been murdered back home, and that his dad was under threats of death," Castillo said.

"I know that he's the smartest man I know despite not having a college degree," Castillo added about his father. "And despite having to work really hard every single day. I know he didn't get the opportunity I get to be in an office, doing work that fills my soul and my purpose."

That purpose: helping immigrants fleeing violence.

"The folks who are arriving into this country are fleeing something really difficult – I'm sure they would have preferred to stay home. But they needed to come here," Castillo said.

It's a job he says is less like work and more like a purpose.

"Being able to be there and serve folks, especially children, gives me hope that those children might be able to achieve great things one day too," Castillo said.

Castillo says he works largely with visa applications for people who have been victims of abuse or trafficking.