Asian Minnesotan Day at State Capitol to focus on supporting women entrepreneurs

MINNEAPOLIS — Local leaders will gather on Thursday for the annual Asian Minnesotan Day at the State Capitol.

The Coalition of Asian American Leaders puts on the yearly tradition to celebrate and call on local lawmakers to pass legislation important to Asian communities across the state.

This year, leaders hope lawmakers will consider a bill providing financial support for Asian women entrepreneurs.

The bill would set aside $1 million to help Asian Minnesotan women start, manage and grow micro and small businesses through training, support outreach and peer network development.

If passed, the one-time payout would be available until June 30, 2026.

WCCO's Pauleen Le is honored to serve as emcee for this year's Asian Minnesotan Day at the Capitol.