As the seasons change, some seasonal businesses are packing up

As the leaves drop seasonal businesses like Bread & Pickle are packing up. For the last five months, food has been flying out windows, but that is all coming to an end Sunday.

"It's bittersweet you know," said Katherine Gladney. Gladney and her family enjoyed the last bite of the season at Saturday afternoon.

Lake Harriet Bandshell is a favorite for her family, and it's become tradition since they moved into the area to ride their bikes, hang out with friends, and end the night with some bites from Bread & Pickle.

"I love Bread & Pickle-It's kind of the end of the season so I had to come here and get the ice cream- get the burgers and hang out," Gladney smiled.

As some of the last orders were placed, David Robinson who runs the place reflected on the highs and lows.

"The 1st third of the season was a mix bag of success and less success these last 10 weeks have been incredibly spectacular," Robinson said.

A slow rainy start and park board strike that halted concerts at the bandshell was no match for the idyllic summer days.

"We are going out on a really high note," Robinson smiled.

Surpassing last year's record sales despite the difficulties.

"Sad at the end of the season- optimistic about the beginning of another season," Robinson added.

Bread & Pickle closes for the season Sunday at 7 p.m.