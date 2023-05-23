Watch CBS News
❤️CCO

Armstrong senior is a national spoken word champion for poem about Minnesota winter

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

/ CBS Minnesota

Armstrong senior wins national spoken word champion for poem on Minnesota winter
Armstrong senior wins national spoken word champion for poem on Minnesota winter 02:22

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A Golden Valley teenager is a national champion - because of the powerful way she chooses her words. 

Armstrong High School senior Stella Wright put together a poem about surviving Minnesota's longest season. 

"It talks about how winter can be really hard and that there's so many other seasons in life and you have to really step back and look at your whole life as a mosaic, as a picture, not just one season," Wright said.

Wright has a busy schedule - she's a standout student and Spanish translator at Hennepin County Medical Center. She's a state champion at poetry recitation, and was named Poetry Out Loud National Champion in Washington D.C.  

snapshot-1.jpg
Stella Wright CBS

"I couldn't believe it, it was like really crazy, I don't know how they judged it cause they were all so amazing.  So to have that validation that they liked my poem was really special and I was really grateful," she said. "I like to think of my heart overflowing with gratefulness and being grateful for anyone who understand my poems or connects with them because they mean a lot to me – and to think they mean something to someone else, it's the cherry on top."

Wright graduates in two weeks. She will head to the University of San Diego to major in biology and plans to become a doctor. 

She says she also plans to continue performing spoken word poetry. 

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
web-susan-elizabeth-littlefield.jpg

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield loves sharing the good news. She hosts a show on Sunday mornings based on local "positivity and empowerment," leading right into CBS Sunday Morning.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 6:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.