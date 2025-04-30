Crews finally break ground on Arden Hills' Rice Creek Commons

After more than a decade of ups and downs, construction on Rice Creek Commons in Arden Hills, Minnesota, is officially underway.

The former Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant in Ramsey County has sat vacant for years, but Arden Hills city leaders say the 472-acre plot of land will be transform into a place where people can live, work and play — and this is just the beginning.

Right now, construction crews are working on the very first development at Rice Creek Commons: the headquarters for electronics manufacturer Micro Control Company.

As it was formerly an ammunition plant, the site took years of clean up and remediation before development could happen. The city and county hope to return it to the economic engine it once was, this time as a climate-forward community with homes, businesses and retail. In all, it's expected to have a future economic impact of $1 billion.

"We've got a lot that still needs to be done, but I'm really confident that we're going to be able to move forward," said former Ramsey County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt. "Once you get the first thing in the ground, people start paying attention, and I think it's going to go really great from here on out."

To put the size of the site into perspective, it's bigger than the blueprint of Downtown St. Paul.

Next year, the county plans to start building a new county road that will connect Rice Creek Commons to Highway 96.